Federated Investors Inc. PA Cuts Position in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM)

Federated Investors Inc. PA cut its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,605 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 22.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 73.5% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.1% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.6% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) opened at 37.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.36. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The business earned $253.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post ($0.62) EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/federated-investors-inc-pa-cuts-position-in-cal-maine-foods-inc-calm.html.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Vetr cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

In other news, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $98,219.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,540.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Poole sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $93,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,497 shares of company stock valued at $234,856 over the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States. The Company operates through the segment of production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of shell eggs. It offers shell eggs, including specialty and non-specialty eggs. It classifies cage free, organic and brown eggs as specialty products.

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.