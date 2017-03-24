Federated Investors Inc. PA Acquires New Stake in Unit Co. (UNT)

Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Unit by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,757,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,893,000 after buying an additional 265,075 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unit during the third quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unit by 411.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after buying an additional 394,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in Unit by 34.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 101,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 25,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unit by 4.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,347,000 after buying an additional 125,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) opened at 22.06 on Friday. Unit Co. has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $30.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68. The stock’s market cap is $1.14 billion.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.29 million. Unit had a negative net margin of 74.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Unit Co. will post $1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. KLR Group cut shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Unit

Unit Corporation is an oil and natural gas contract drilling company. The Company has operations in the exploration and production and mid-stream areas. The Company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling and Mid-Stream. It is primarily engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties, the land contract drilling of natural gas and oil wells, and the buying, selling, gathering, processing and treating of natural gas.

