FBR & Co Comments on Black Stone Minerals LP’s Q2 2017 Earnings (BSM)

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) – Stock analysts at FBR & Co increased their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. FBR & Co analyst C. Mabry now forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q3 2017 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BSM. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $20.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) opened at 16.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 220.13 and a beta of 0.33. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. William Marsh Rice University bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $78,973,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 55.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,231,000 after buying an additional 584,503 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 689,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after buying an additional 493,647 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at $5,836,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 157,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 15,177 shares during the period. 15.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, VP Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $134,958.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $245,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 945,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,551,345.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,987 shares of company stock valued at $690,088. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -958.25%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is an owner of oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The Company’s principal business is managing its existing portfolio of mineral and royalty assets to maximize its value and expanding its asset base through acquisitions of additional mineral and royalty interests.

