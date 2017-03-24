FBR & Co Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) – Investment analysts at FBR & Co dropped their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Energy Recovery in a report issued on Monday. FBR & Co analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. FBR & Co has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Energy Recovery’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 million. Energy Recovery had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

ERII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Recovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Energy Recovery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) opened at 7.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.94 million, a P/E ratio of 373.00 and a beta of 4.86. Energy Recovery has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $16.67.

In other news, Director Robert Yu Lang Mao bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $150,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 142,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,978.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERII. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 1,201.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc is an energy solutions provider to industrial fluid flow markets. The Company’s solutions convert wasted pressure energy into a reusable asset and preserve or eliminate pumping technology in hostile processing environments. It operates through two segments: Water, and Oil & Gas. Its Water Segment focuses on products sold for use in reverse osmosis water desalination.

