FBR & Co Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for WPX Energy Inc (WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Equities researchers at FBR & Co upped their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. FBR & Co analyst C. Mabry now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.66). FBR & Co currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s FY2018 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm earned $88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.41 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 178.46% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WPX. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $20.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.89.

Shares of WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) opened at 12.06 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.78 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. WPX Energy has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $16.17.

In related news, Director William G. Lowrie acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $66,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard E. Muncrief acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $267,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 732,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,778,621.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. WFG Advisors LP boosted its position in WPX Energy by 22,734.3% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 37,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 37,739 shares during the period. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new position in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WPX Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry and its operations are conducted in the United States.

