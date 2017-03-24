FBL Financial Group (FFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. is a holding company and hrough its subsidiaries underwrites, markets and distributes life insurance, annuities, property-casualty insurance and mutual funds to individuals and small businesses in 15 midwestern and western states. The Company has exclusive marketing arrangements with the state Farm Bureau Federations in its territory and targets sales to approximately 700,000 Farm Bureau member families and other rural, small town andsuburban residents through an exclusive agency force. The Company offers a full range of life insurance products. “

Separately, Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered shares of FBL Financial Group from a “mkt perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) opened at 63.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.05. FBL Financial Group has a 12-month low of $56.41 and a 12-month high of $82.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.03.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm earned $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group will post $4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 25.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,107,000 after buying an additional 80,825 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $582,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 135,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc sells individual life insurance and annuity products under the brand name of Farm Bureau Financial Services, which is represented by the distribution channel of its subsidiary, Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company (Farm Bureau Life). The Company’s segments are Annuity Segment, which sells a variety of traditional annuity products; Life Insurance Segment, which sells a variety of traditional and universal life insurance products, and Corporate and Other segment, which provides various support operations, corporate capital and other product lines.

