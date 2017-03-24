FB Financial Corp (FBK) Given $29.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $29.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.38 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given FB Financial Corp an industry rank of 27 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded FB Financial Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FB Financial Corp during the third quarter valued at about $1,413,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial Corp during the third quarter valued at $12,108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial Corp during the third quarter valued at $1,800,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in FB Financial Corp during the third quarter valued at $4,248,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial Corp during the third quarter valued at $3,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) traded up 0.41% on Friday, hitting $31.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,282 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.35. FB Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $761.54 million and a P/E ratio of 15.04.

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial Corp will post $1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Corp Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation is the holding company for FirstBank (the Bank). The Company and the Bank are engaged in the business of banking and provide a full range of financial services. The Bank provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia.

