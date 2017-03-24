Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on April 14th

Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1275 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) opened at 10.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.58 million, a PE ratio of 122.81 and a beta of 0.19. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wunderlich downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc is an internally managed real estate company. The Company owns and seeks to acquire primary crop farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The Company is the sole member of the general partner of Farmland Partners Operating Partnership, LP. The Company’s principal investment focus is on farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America, however, it may seek to acquire farmland outside of North America.

