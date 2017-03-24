Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (FMSA) Given “Buy” Rating at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (NYSE:FMSA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on Fairmount Santrol Holdings from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays PLC raised Fairmount Santrol Holdings from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Howard Weil raised Fairmount Santrol Holdings from an outperform rating to a focus list rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Johnson Rice raised Fairmount Santrol Holdings from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fairmount Santrol Holdings from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Fairmount Santrol Holdings (NYSE:FMSA) traded up 1.20% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.75. 3,560,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.51 billion. Fairmount Santrol Holdings has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $13.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63.

Fairmount Santrol Holdings (NYSE:FMSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $140.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fairmount Santrol Holdings will post $0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings by 61.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings by 24.7% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 58,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fairmount Santrol Holdings Company Profile

Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc, formerly FMSA Holdings Inc, provides sand-based proppant solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Proppant Solutions, and Industrial & Recreational (I&R) Products. Its Proppant Solutions segment provides sand-based proppants for use in hydraulic fracturing operations throughout the United States and Canada, Argentina, Mexico, China, northern Europe and the United Arab Emirates.

