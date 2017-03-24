Facebook Inc (FB) Stake Cut by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A reduced its position in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,276,647 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 51,637 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 0.8% of Credit Agricole S A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Credit Agricole S A owned 0.08% of Facebook worth $261,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Facebook by 997.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,018,514 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $462,727,000 after buying an additional 3,652,302 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $328,688,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,829,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,564,984,000 after buying an additional 2,523,083 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Facebook by 3.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,723,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,456,572,000 after buying an additional 2,402,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 8.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,348,726 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,866,582,000 after buying an additional 1,783,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) opened at 139.53 on Friday. Facebook Inc has a 12-month low of $106.31 and a 12-month high of $142.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.68.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook Inc will post $5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Vetr raised shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.91 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.49.

In other Facebook news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 15,600 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $1,826,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 376,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,119,787.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Koum sold 2,123,302 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $297,304,746.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,837,574 shares of company stock worth $667,200,263 over the last 90 days. 19.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

