Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOG) Now Covered by Analysts at KLR Group

KLR Group began coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NYSE:XOG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG cut their price objective on Extraction Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extraction Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.78.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NYSE:XOG) traded up 0.18% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 212,178 shares. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOG. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. GLG Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $794,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,904,000.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, formerly Extraction Oil & Gas, LLC, is an energy company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) reserves in the Rocky Mountains, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin (the DJ Basin) of Colorado.

