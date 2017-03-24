Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 129.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Express Scripts Holding Company were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. SRB Corp raised its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 6.4% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 7.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) opened at 64.02 on Friday. Express Scripts Holding Company has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $80.02. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day moving average is $70.55.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Express Scripts Holding Company had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company earned $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Express Scripts Holding Company will post $6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express Scripts Holding Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Vetr upgraded shares of Express Scripts Holding Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.36 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

In other news, VP Everett Neville sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $77,947.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,712 shares in the company, valued at $882,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Express Scripts Holding Company Company Profile

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

