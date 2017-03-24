Exploration Ltd. Fancamp Sells 70,000 Shares of HPQ Silicon Resources Inc (HPQ) Stock

HPQ Silicon Resources Inc (TSE:HPQ) insider Exploration Ltd. Fancamp sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$14,700.00.

Exploration Ltd. Fancamp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Exploration Ltd. Fancamp sold 100,000 shares of HPQ Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$21,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Exploration Ltd. Fancamp sold 4,000 shares of HPQ Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total value of C$920.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Exploration Ltd. Fancamp sold 26,000 shares of HPQ Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total value of C$5,980.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Exploration Ltd. Fancamp sold 25,000 shares of HPQ Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$6,000.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Exploration Ltd. Fancamp sold 6,500 shares of HPQ Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$1,560.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Exploration Ltd. Fancamp sold 5,000 shares of HPQ Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$1,200.00.

On Friday, February 3rd, Exploration Ltd. Fancamp sold 50,000 shares of HPQ Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$10,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Exploration Ltd. Fancamp sold 10,000 shares of HPQ Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$1,800.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Exploration Ltd. Fancamp sold 75,000 shares of HPQ Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total value of C$14,250.00.

On Thursday, January 26th, Exploration Ltd. Fancamp sold 75,000 shares of HPQ Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$15,000.00.

HPQ Silicon Resources Company Profile

