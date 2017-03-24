Exchange Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,222 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.6% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,351,612 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,421,539,000 after buying an additional 1,843,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 33,849,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,355,765,000 after buying an additional 338,536 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 17,214,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,215,164,000 after buying an additional 453,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,467,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,990,348,000 after buying an additional 410,547 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 10,284,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,323,430,000 after buying an additional 100,986 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) opened at 147.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.81. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $119.20 and a 52-week high of $149.99. The stock has a market cap of $178.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The firm earned $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post $7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/exchange-capital-management-inc-raises-position-in-home-depot-inc-hd.html.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Vetr raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.86 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serve three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.