EVINE Live Inc (EVLV) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

EVINE Live Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EVINE Live Inc. is a digital commerce company. It markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through ShopHQ, a 24-hour television shopping network; and ShopHQ.com, an e-commerce platform, as well as through the company’s mobile application. The Company is focused on new products and brands in fashion, beauty, jewelry, home and fitness. EVINE Live Inc., formerly known as ValueVision Media, Inc., and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of EVINE Live in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of EVINE Live in a research report on Wednesday.

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) opened at 1.305 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $83.74 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. EVINE Live has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.52 million. EVINE Live had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. EVINE Live’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EVINE Live will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $4,928,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EVINE Live by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 289,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVINE Live during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of EVINE Live during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EVINE Live by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 92,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVINE Live during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

About EVINE Live

EVINE Live Inc is a digital commerce company. The Company operates through the digital commerce retailing segment. The Company offers a mix of brands directly to consumers in an engaging and informative shopping experience through television (TV), online and mobile devices. It operates an around the clock television shopping network, EVINE Live, which is distributed primarily on cable and satellite systems, through which the Company offers brand products in the categories of jewelry and watches, home and consumer electronics, beauty, and fashion and accessories.

