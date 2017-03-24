Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Everspin Technologies, Inc. is involved in designing, manufacturing and commercially shipping discrete and embedded Magnetoresistive RAM and Spin-Torque MRAM. It serves data center, cloud storage, energy, industrial, automotive and transportation markets. Everspin Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.20.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) traded down 0.13% during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.79. 9,451 shares of the company were exchanged. Everspin Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The stock’s market capitalization is $97.36 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Everspin Technologies Inc (MRAM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/everspin-technologies-inc-mram-upgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Everspin Technologies stock. Unterberg Capital LLC bought a new position in Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 116,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000. Everspin Technologies comprises approximately 1.2% of Unterberg Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Unterberg Capital LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Everspin Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc is a United States-based provider of magnetoresistive random-access memory (MRAM) solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and shipping discrete and embedded MRAM and spin-torque MRAM (ST-MRAM) into markets and applications. The Company’s products include 8-bit/16-bit Parallel Interface MRAM, Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI), Quad SPI and Double Data Rate (DDR) 3 dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) Compatible MRAM – Spin Torque Technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.