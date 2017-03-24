Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 94.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,916 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 247,484.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,463,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,586,000 after buying an additional 2,462,475 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,267,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,208,000 after buying an additional 263,118 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 385.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 193,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,864,000 after buying an additional 153,900 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 23.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 676,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,323,000 after buying an additional 127,132 shares during the period. Finally, Lucha Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $8,555,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) opened at 83.39 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.33 and a 52-week high of $84.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price objective on Euronet Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is an electronic payments provider. The Company offers payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. Its product offerings include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, electronic distribution of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products.

