Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) Director Acquires $26,040.00 in Stock

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Director Domenick J. Esposito bought 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) traded down 0.66% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. 30,287 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $830.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.11. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $38.80.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.96 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post $1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.43%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) Director Acquires $26,040.00 in Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/ethan-allen-interiors-inc-eth-director-acquires-26040-00-in-stock.html.

ETH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,915,000. Numeric Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $836,000. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc is an interior design company. The Company is a manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company operates through two segments, which include wholesale and retail. The Company is an international home fashion brand doing business in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.