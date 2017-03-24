Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.75 on April 17th

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) opened at 236.77 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $200.01 and a 12-month high of $238.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.55 and its 200 day moving average is $222.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 32.07% and a return on equity of 6.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post $4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Essex Property Trust to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

In related news, insider Angela L. Kleiman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $1,229,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $702,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $4,903,394. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns all of its interest in its real estate and other investments directly or indirectly through Essex Portfolio, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company is engaged in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of apartment communities.

