Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on April 14th

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4875 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) opened at 79.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day moving average of $74.05. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.33. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $83.19.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $214 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.32 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post $2.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $73.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on April 14th” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/equity-lifestyle-properties-inc-els-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-49-on-april-14th.html.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner and operator of lifestyle-oriented properties (properties) consisting primarily of manufactured home (MH) communities and recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and campgrounds. The Company operates through two segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.