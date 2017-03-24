Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on April 14th

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4875 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.
Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) opened at 79.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day moving average of $74.05. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.33. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $83.19.
Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $214 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.32 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post $2.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $73.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.
Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner and operator of lifestyle-oriented properties (properties) consisting primarily of manufactured home (MH) communities and recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and campgrounds. The Company operates through two segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
