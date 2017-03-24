Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Equity BancShares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Equity BancShares in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) opened at 30.57 on Friday. Equity BancShares has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $38.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45. The company has a market cap of $358.16 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.19.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/equity-bancshares-inc-eqbk-rating-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research-2.html.

In other news, EVP Rolando Mayans sold 2,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $92,594.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $496,272.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,393 shares of company stock worth $981,541. Insiders own 29.53% of the company’s stock.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal activity is the ownership and management of its subsidiary, Equity Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. As of November 10, 2016, the Company operated through 34 branches located in Kansas, Missouri and Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity BancShares Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity BancShares Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.