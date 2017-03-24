Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AXT Inc’s Q1 2017 Earnings (AXTI)

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co reduced their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for AXT in a report released on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co analyst J. Maxa now expects that the brokerage will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Dougherty & Co has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for AXT’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

AXTI has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) opened at 5.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.43 million, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. AXT has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $8.65.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm earned $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 million. AXT had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in AXT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in AXT by 63.0% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AXT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in AXT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in AXT by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the period. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc (AXT) is a developer and producer of compound and single element semiconductor substrates, also known as wafers. The dominant substrates used in producing semiconductor chips and other electronic circuits are made from silicon. The Company is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound semiconductor substrates and sale of materials.

