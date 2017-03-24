EQT GP Holdings LP (EQGP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Scotiabank

EQT GP Holdings LP (NYSE:EQGP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s previous close.

EQGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EQT GP Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of EQT GP Holdings in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT GP Holdings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of EQT GP Holdings in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. EQT GP Holdings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

EQT GP Holdings (NYSE:EQGP) opened at 26.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average is $25.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.42. EQT GP Holdings has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $28.53.

EQT GP Holdings (NYSE:EQGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. EQT GP Holdings had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $192.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. EQT GP Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EQT GP Holdings will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from EQT GP Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. EQT GP Holdings’s payout ratio is 88.75%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/eqt-gp-holdings-lp-eqgp-receives-hold-rating-from-scotiabank.html.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of EQT GP Holdings by 57.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 55,889 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of EQT GP Holdings by 18.8% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of EQT GP Holdings by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 326,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EQT GP Holdings by 3.3% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 334,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of EQT GP Holdings by 41.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,569,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,488,000 after buying an additional 1,049,686 shares during the period. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EQT GP Holdings

EQT GP Holdings, LP (EQGP) is a limited partnership company and subsidiary of EQT Gathering Holdings, LLC (EQT Gathering Holdings). The Company was formed to own EQT Corporation’s (EQT’s) partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM), a limited partnership formed by EQT to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for EQT GP Holdings LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT GP Holdings LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.