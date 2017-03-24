EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 97.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476,050 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.6% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 112.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) opened at 72.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.76. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $54.53 and a 12 month high of $78.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post $3.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/epam-systems-inc-epam-shares-sold-by-franklin-resources-inc.html.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Sunday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc (EPAM) is a provider of software engineering solutions and information technology services. The Company’s service offerings include Software Product Development Services, Custom Application Development Services, Application Testing Services, Enterprise Application Platforms, Application Maintenance and Support, and Infrastructure Management Services.

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.