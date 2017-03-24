Enzo Biochem, Inc. (ENZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $8.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Enzo Biochem, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets health care products based on molecular biology and genetic engineering techniques, and also provides diagnostic services to the medical community. The business activities of the company are performed by one of the company’s three wholly-owned subsidiaries–Enzo Diagnostics, Inc., Enzo Therapeutics, Inc., and Enzo Clinical Labs, Inc. The primary focus of the company’s research is the development of products based on two technology platforms — genetic modulation and immune modulation. “

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) opened at 7.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45. Enzo Biochem has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $7.97.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enzo Biochem will post ($0.12) EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Oxford Asset Management increased its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 279,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 80,515 shares in the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,991,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 567,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 38,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc is a bioscience company focusing on delivering and applying technology capabilities to produce products and services. The Company’s segments include Enzo Clinical Labs, Enzo Life Sciences and Enzo Therapeutics. Enzo Clinical Labs is a clinical reference laboratory providing a range of clinical services to physicians, medical centers, other clinical labs and pharmaceutical companies.

