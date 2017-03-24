Ensco Plc (ESV) Position Decreased by Janus Capital Management LLC

Janus Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ensco Plc were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ensco Plc during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Stockman Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ensco Plc during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Ensco Plc during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ensco Plc during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ensco Plc by 3.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) opened at 8.42 on Friday. Ensco Plc has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.74.

Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business earned $505 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.61 million. Ensco Plc had a negative net margin of 52.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($10.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ensco Plc will post ($0.20) EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Ensco Plc’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESV. Jefferies Group LLC dropped their target price on Ensco Plc from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Capital One Financial Corp. upgraded Ensco Plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $9.00 target price on Ensco Plc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $15.00 target price on Ensco Plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ensco Plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ensco Plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

About Ensco Plc

Ensco plc is an offshore contract drilling company. The Company provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Floaters, Jackups and Other. Its Floaters segment includes the Company’s drillships and semisubmersible rigs, and provides contract drilling.

