Enquest Plc’s (ENQ) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC restated their underweight rating on shares of Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 53 ($0.65) price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

ENQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 34 ($0.42) price target on shares of Enquest Plc in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Macquarie downgraded Enquest Plc to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 79 ($0.98) to GBX 30 ($0.37) in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. GMP Securities reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Enquest Plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Enquest Plc from GBX 30 ($0.37) to GBX 40 ($0.49) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised Enquest Plc to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 31 ($0.38) to GBX 64 ($0.79) in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 43.88 ($0.54).

Shares of Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) remained flat at GBX 40.00 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,524,543 shares. Enquest Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 19.25 and a 52 week high of GBX 56.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 45.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 37.65. The stock’s market cap is GBX 310.56 million.

In other Enquest Plc news, insider Carl Hughes purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($11,856.24).

About Enquest Plc

EnQuest PLC is a United Kingdom-based oil and gas development and production company. The Company’s principal activities are the exploration for, and extraction and production of, hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The Company focuses on maturing assets and undeveloped oil fields.

