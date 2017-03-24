Engility Holdings, Inc. (EGL) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management AG

Allianz Asset Management AG raised its position in shares of Engility Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EGL) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG’s holdings in Engility Holdings were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engility Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $16,294,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Engility Holdings by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,488,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,899,000 after buying an additional 112,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Engility Holdings by 1,008.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 88,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 80,897 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Engility Holdings by 42.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 264,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after buying an additional 79,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Engility Holdings by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,898,000 after buying an additional 60,693 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Engility Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EGL) opened at 27.96 on Friday. Engility Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $39.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.89. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.03 billion.

Engility Holdings (NYSE:EGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Engility Holdings had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The company earned $506.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Engility Holdings, Inc. will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial raised shares of Engility Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Engility Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. FBR & Co upped their price target on shares of Engility Holdings from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen and Company set a $36.00 price target on shares of Engility Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Engility Holdings in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

About Engility Holdings

Engility Holdings, Inc (Engility) is a provider of systems engineering services, training, program management, and operational support for the United States Government worldwide. The Company’s business is focused on providing a range of engineering, technical, analytical, advisory, training, logistics and support services.

