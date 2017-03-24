Energen Co. (EGN) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EGN. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price target on shares of Energen from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Energen in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Energen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Energen in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

Shares of Energen (NYSE:EGN) opened at 52.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $5.06 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average is $55.52. Energen has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $64.43.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Energen had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $114.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Energen will post $0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energen news, Chairman J T. Mcmanus sold 16,662 shares of Energen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $951,400.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 125,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,609.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Richardson sold 3,733 shares of Energen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $213,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,895 shares of company stock worth $1,503,892 in the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energen by 47.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Energen by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energen by 7.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Energen by 52.3% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energen Company Profile

Energen Corporation (Energen) is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties and natural gas in the Permian Basin in west Texas and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico. It is focused on increasing its oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas production and proved reserves through active development and/or exploratory programs in the Permian Basin.

