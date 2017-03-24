Endologix, Inc. (ELGX) Receives $9.48 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELGX shares. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $11.00 price target on shares of Endologix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Endologix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Endologix in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of Endologix in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) opened at 6.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60. Endologix has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The firm’s market capitalization is $550.62 million.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.69 million. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 39.12% and a negative net margin of 78.53%. Endologix’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Endologix will post ($0.61) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELGX. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Endologix during the third quarter valued at $265,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Endologix during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Endologix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Endologix during the third quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Endologix by 33.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices for the treatment of aortic disorders. The Company’s products are intended for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA). The AAA products are built on one of two platforms, including traditional minimally invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) or endovascular sealing (EVAS), its solution for sealing the aneurysm sac while maintaining blood flow through two blood flow lumens.

