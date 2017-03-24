Shares of Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.74.

EDV has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Corp from C$30.75 to C$24.50 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Corp from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Corp from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Endeavour Mining Corp from a “buy” rating to an “add” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$25.74 to C$23.65 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Corp in a research note on Thursday.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Endeavour Mining Corp (EDV) Receives C$21.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/endeavour-mining-corp-edv-receives-c21-71-consensus-price-target-from-analysts.html.

Shares of Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) opened at 23.88 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $2.24 billion. Endeavour Mining Corp has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $28.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average of $23.34.

In other news, insider Ota Hally sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.10, for a total transaction of C$30,500.00.

Endeavour Mining Corp Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation is an intermediate gold mining company. The Company has an exploration portfolio in regions of Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Mali and Ghana with a land package totaling approximately 5,080 square kilometers. Its properties include Agbaou Gold Mine, Nzema Gold Mine, Tabakoto Gold Mine and Hounde Project.

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.