Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 212,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 44.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) opened at 30.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average is $27.01. The firm has a market cap of $771.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.54. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $35.92.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $271.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.71 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post $3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECPG. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc lowered shares of Encore Capital Group to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is a specialty finance company providing debt recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a range of financial assets. The Company operates through two segments: Portfolio Purchasing and Recovery, and Tax Lien Business. Its portfolio purchasing and recovery segment purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at discounts and manages them by partnering with individuals as they repay their obligations and work toward financial recovery.

