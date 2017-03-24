Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (EEP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EEP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. National Bank Financial lowered Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. FBR & Co reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) traded up 1.56% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.23. 387,191 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $6.41 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $26.36.

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. will post $0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Wagner Bowman Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Company Profile

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P is a geographically and operationally diversified organization that provides crude oil and liquid petroleum gathering; transportation and storage services, and natural gas gathering, treating, processing, marketing and transportation services in the Gulf Coast and mid-continent regions of the United States.

