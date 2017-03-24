Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Position Cut by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $1,120,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 880,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,087,000 after buying an additional 33,427 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) opened at 58.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.97. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $64.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.50%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post $2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.57.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 7,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $496,287.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,281.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

