Ellington Management Group LLC Purchases New Stake in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000. ConocoPhillips makes up about 0.2% of Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 27,588 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $933,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $2,035,000. Finally, GLG LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. GLG LLC now owns 69,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 49,797 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) opened at 44.48 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average is $46.39. The firm’s market cap is $54.97 billion.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -36.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “positive” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.93.

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through six segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

