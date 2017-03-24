Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Management increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) opened at 84.42 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Co has a 52-week low of $64.18 and a 52-week high of $86.14. The firm has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Co will post $4.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Eli Lilly and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 price target on Eli Lilly and and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $85.00 target price on Eli Lilly and and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (down from $102.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.42.

In related news, EVP Derica W. Rice sold 11,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $861,036.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $18,462,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,125,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,043,848,287.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 478,162 shares of company stock worth $37,660,077. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

