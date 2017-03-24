Elbit Systems Ltd (ESLT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on April 6th

Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) opened at 114.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.61. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $88.45 and a 12 month high of $121.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.50.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international technology company engaged in a range of programs across the world. The Company develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security and commercial aviation applications. Its systems and products are installed on new platforms, and it also performs platform modernization programs.

