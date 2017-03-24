Ehi Car Services Ltd (NYSE:EHIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “eHi Car Services Limited provides car rentals and car services in the People’s Republic of China. The Company offers self-drive car rental services, car services and international car rental service. It provides self-drive car rentals to both individual customers and corporate clients. The Company’s chauffeured car services include drop-off and pick-up services at local airports, business shuttle service, intercity transportation service and etc. It offers international car rental service to its customers when they travel abroad. eHi Car Services Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of Ehi Car Services (NYSE:EHIC) opened at 10.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $698.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.33 and a beta of 0.47. Ehi Car Services has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/ehi-car-services-ltd-ehic-rating-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ehi Car Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ehi Car Services by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ehi Car Services by 310.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 82,400 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ehi Car Services

eHi Car Services Limited, formerly Prudent Choice International Limited, is a holding company. The Company is engaged in car rentals and car services. The Company provides self-drive car rental services to both individual customers, as well as corporate and institutional clients to meet travel, leisure, business and ground transportation needs.

Receive News & Ratings for Ehi Car Services Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ehi Car Services Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.