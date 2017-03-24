eHealth’s (EHTH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their buy rating on shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

“The Individual and Family business has bottomed. Management indicated that its IFP membership has bottomed. In February 2016, CMS started requiring web broker entities to use an inefficient double redirect process to enroll subsidy- eligible consumers. As a result, EHTH IFP-submitted applications declined by 60% in the last enrollment period. Management assumes that CMS will allow more-direct processing and that it can return to the levels of enrollment that it had in 2015. It remains to be seen if legislation to fix the individual insurance market will be passed.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EHTH. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on shares of eHealth from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of eHealth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) traded down 1.26% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.97. 64,632 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $201.38 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. eHealth has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $15.14.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. The firm earned $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that eHealth will post ($1.52) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/ehealths-ehth-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-cantor-fitzgerald.html.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in eHealth by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 19,629 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 290.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 80,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 60,023 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides a private online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. The Company is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, a private health insurance exchange where individuals, families and small businesses can compare health insurance products from various insurers side-by-side, and purchase and enroll in coverage online through its Websites (www.eHealth.com, www.eHealthInsurance.com, www.eHealthMedicare.com, www.Medicare.com and www.PlanPrescriber.com) or telephonically through its customer care centers.

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.