Egalet Corp (EGLT) Insider Sells $20,187.50 in Stock

Egalet Corp (NASDAQ:EGLT) insider Patrick M. Shea sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $20,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,250 shares in the company, valued at $181,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Egalet Corp (NASDAQ:EGLT) traded up 1.26% during trading on Friday, hitting $4.83. 143,098 shares of the stock traded hands. Egalet Corp has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm’s market cap is $119.04 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49.

Egalet Corp (NASDAQ:EGLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.05. Egalet Corp had a negative net margin of 251.79% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm earned $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Egalet Corp will post ($3.21) EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLT. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Egalet Corp by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 49,193 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Egalet Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Egalet Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Egalet Corp by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,732,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,905,000 after buying an additional 428,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Egalet Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EGLT shares. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Egalet Corp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Egalet Corp in a report on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Egalet Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Egalet Corp in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Egalet Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

Egalet Corp Company Profile

Egalet Corporation is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing treatments for pain and other conditions. The Company’s products include OXAYDO and SPRIX Nasal Spray. The Company is developing two late-stage product candidates, ARYMO ER and Egalet-002 using Guardian Technology.

