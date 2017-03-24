Edmond Macri Sells 600 Shares of Wayfair Inc (W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $23,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Edmond Macri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Edmond Macri sold 10,671 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $391,198.86.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Edmond Macri sold 766 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $29,238.22.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $25,638.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Edmond Macri sold 787 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $32,636.89.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $24,084.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Edmond Macri sold 795 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $27,284.40.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $21,174.00.

Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) traded up 0.26% on Friday, reaching $38.40. The company had a trading volume of 214,452 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.04. Wayfair Inc has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The stock’s market cap is $3.30 billion.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.16. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 91.94% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm earned $985 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post ($1.63) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 751,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after buying an additional 500,077 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,268,000. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 150.0% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,685,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Thomas W purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $8,854,000. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,137,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on W shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.42.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc (Wayfair) offers browsing, merchandising, product discovery and prices for a range of products from suppliers across various brands, including Wayfair.com, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio and Birch Lane. The Company offers a range of furniture, home furnishings, decor and goods. Wayfair produces editorial content both in-house and through third parties.

