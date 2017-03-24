Edge Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,180 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Edge Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the period. Edge Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management now owns 578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 678 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) opened at 847.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $843.11 and a 200 day moving average of $803.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.56 and a 52 week high of $862.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post $7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/edge-asset-management-inc-sells-8180-shares-of-amazon-com-inc-amzn.html.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group AG decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $950.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities restated a “positive” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $920.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $938.95.

In other news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $501,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,146,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $427,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment consists of retail sales of consumer products (including from sellers) and subscriptions through North America-focused Websites, such as www.amazon.com, www.amazon.ca and www.amazon.com.mx.

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.