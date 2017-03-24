Eclipse Resources Corp (ECR) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Eclipse Resources Corp (NYSE:ECR) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ECR. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Eclipse Resources Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eclipse Resources Corp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Eclipse Resources Corp in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $0.36 target price on shares of Eclipse Resources Corp in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $4.00 target price on shares of Eclipse Resources Corp and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Eclipse Resources Corp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.47.

Shares of Eclipse Resources Corp (NYSE:ECR) traded up 2.027% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.265. The company had a trading volume of 168,993 shares. Eclipse Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $4.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. The firm’s market capitalization is $593.97 million.

Eclipse Resources Corp (NYSE:ECR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business earned $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.67 million. Eclipse Resources Corp had a negative net margin of 439.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.66) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eclipse Resources Corp will post ($0.03) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew R. Denezza sold 63,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $142,844.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 659,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,920.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Eclipse Resources Corp during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Eclipse Resources Corp during the third quarter valued at $228,000. DIAM Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eclipse Resources Corp during the third quarter valued at $342,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eclipse Resources Corp during the third quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Eclipse Resources Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $534,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eclipse Resources Corp Company Profile

Eclipse Resources Corporation (Eclipse) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The Company has assembled an acreage position approximating 221,700 net acres in Eastern Ohio.

