Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX) Major Shareholder Proquest Investments Iv, L.P. Sells 1,200 Shares

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) major shareholder Proquest Investments Iv, L.P. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Proquest Investments Iv, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Proquest Investments Iv, L.P. sold 100,000 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $8,206,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Proquest Investments Iv, L.P. sold 65,114 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $5,545,108.24.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) traded down 2.829% on Friday, reaching $79.515. 217,060 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.87. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.031 and a beta of 1.54. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $87.78.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.70. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 345.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post $3.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,375 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $2,030,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000.

EGRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products in the critical care and oncology areas. The Company’s product portfolio includes EP-1101 (argatroban); Ryanodex (dantrolene sodium); docetaxel injection, non-alcohol formulation (Non-Alcohol Docetaxel Injection); diclofenac-misoprostol; EP-3101 (Bendamustine Hydrochloride Injection, ready-to-dilute (RTD) concentrate solution), and EP-3102 (rapidly infused bendamustine RTD) (EP-3102 Bendeka).

