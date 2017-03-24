E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (DD) Stake Maintained by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. held its position in E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,818 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in E I Du Pont De Nemours And were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 0.8% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 40,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Rohs Williams & Donohoe Ltd raised its position in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 2.0% in the third quarter. Osborn Rohs Williams & Donohoe Ltd now owns 26,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. CT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 0.8% in the third quarter. CT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 76,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 237.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) opened at 80.56 on Friday. E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $81.86. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average of $73.09.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. E I Du Pont De Nemours And had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co will post $3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. E I Du Pont De Nemours And’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price target on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Argus lowered shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.20 to $77.70 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG raised their price target on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E I Du Pont De Nemours And presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.74.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And Company Profile

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company is a science and technology-based company. It operates through six segments: Agriculture, Electronics & Communications (E&C), Industrial Biosciences, Nutrition & Health, Performance Materials and Protection Solutions. Its Agriculture segment includes products, such as corn hybrids and soybean varieties, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides.

