E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (DD) Shares Sold by Miles Capital Inc.

Miles Capital Inc. decreased its stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in E I Du Pont De Nemours And were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 0.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Tarbox Group Inc. raised its position in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 0.3% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC raised its position in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 0.6% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) opened at 80.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.69. E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $81.86.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm earned $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. E I Du Pont De Nemours And had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.22%. E I Du Pont De Nemours And’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co will post $3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. E I Du Pont De Nemours And’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price target on E I Du Pont De Nemours And and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group AG lifted their target price on E I Du Pont De Nemours And from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on E I Du Pont De Nemours And from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upgraded E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.74.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company is a science and technology-based company. It operates through six segments: Agriculture, Electronics & Communications (E&C), Industrial Biosciences, Nutrition & Health, Performance Materials and Protection Solutions. Its Agriculture segment includes products, such as corn hybrids and soybean varieties, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides.

