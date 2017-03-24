Dynex Capital Inc (DX) Receives “Hold” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DX. JMP Securities downgraded Dynex Capital from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Dynex Capital from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Dynex Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) traded up 0.2934% on Thursday, hitting $6.8701. 114,902 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a market cap of $337.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.9423 and a beta of 0.83. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $7.61.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post $0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,399.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Dynex Capital by 17.6% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 114,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 17,210 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG increased its position in Dynex Capital by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 175,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 39,935 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Dynex Capital by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 315,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 111,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage securities on a leveraged basis. The Company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its shareholders over the long term that is reflective of a leveraged fixed income portfolio with a focus on capital preservation.

