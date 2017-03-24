DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) traded up 1.54% on Thursday, hitting $33.59. 43,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $582.32 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.72. DXP Enterprises has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $40.77.

In other news, Director Cletus Davis sold 3,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $118,860.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,699.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,892,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,832,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc (DXP) is engaged in the business of distributing maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, equipment and service to industrial customers. The Company operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment provides MRO products, equipment and services, including technical expertise and logistics capabilities to industrial customers.

