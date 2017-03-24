Duluth Holdings Inc to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Duluth Holdings in a research note issued on Wednesday. William Blair analyst D. Carden expects that the brokerage will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating and a $37.04 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Duluth Holdings’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Duluth Holdings from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Duluth Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duluth Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Duluth Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Duluth Holdings from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.01.
Shares of Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) traded up 0.45% during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.47. 100,487 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.47 million, a P/E ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10. Duluth Holdings has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $38.19.
Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The company earned $174.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.74 million. Duluth Holdings had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Duluth Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Duluth Holdings by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after buying an additional 57,147 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Duluth Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Denver Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duluth Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in Duluth Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $12,686,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Duluth Holdings by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,095,000 after buying an additional 368,434 shares during the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Duluth Holdings Company Profile
Duluth Holdings Inc is a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories sold through the Company’s own direct and retail channels. The Company operates through two segments: direct and retail. The Company’s product assortment includes shirts, pants, underwear, outerwear, footwear, accessories and hard goods.
Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.