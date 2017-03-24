Duke Realty Corp Forecasted to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (DRE)

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer Holdings issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Duke Realty Corp in a research report issued on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst S. Manaker expects that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Duke Realty Corp’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24. Duke Realty Corp had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $204.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DRE. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Duke Realty Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays PLC lowered their target price on shares of Duke Realty Corp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Duke Realty Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty Corp in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) traded up 0.46% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.10. 401,438 shares of the stock were exchanged. Duke Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average of $25.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Realty Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp by 42.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty Corp during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Realty Corp news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 5,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $133,877.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,949 shares in the company, valued at $126,298.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Duke Realty Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.36%.

Duke Realty Corp Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company and Duke Realty Limited Partnership collectively specialize in the ownership, management and development of bulk distribution (industrial) and medical office real estate. It operates through three segments, the first two of which consist of the ownership and rental of industrial and medical office real estate investments.

